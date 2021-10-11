UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $389,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $409.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $386.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

