Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.89% of Unitil worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

UTL opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.