Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Unity Software by 1,592.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 299.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 525,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 394,180 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Unity Software by 223.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 432,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 298,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Shares of U stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.