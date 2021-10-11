Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Univar Solutions worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 970,154 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

