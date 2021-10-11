Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $233,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.