Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head to Head Review

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Univest Financial and CrossFirst Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.99 $46.92 million $1.64 17.32 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.18 $12.60 million $0.38 35.34

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Univest Financial and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.96%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 33.46% 13.99% 1.55% CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78%

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

