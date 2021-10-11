UnMarshal 1-Day Volume Hits $2.26 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $7.75 million and $2.26 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00060963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00124082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.15 or 1.00128975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.56 or 0.06169204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

