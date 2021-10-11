Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,539,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.58% of Unum Group worth $498,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.