Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 280.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Upwork stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

