Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 977,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 602,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of £562.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

In other news, insider Richard Moffitt purchased 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

