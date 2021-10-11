Urus Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00201748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00094914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

