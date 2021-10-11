US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 63.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $42,903,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

