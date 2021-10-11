USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.27

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 2116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

