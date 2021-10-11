USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14. 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 65,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.