USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.19 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $33.19 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.47 or 0.06135015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,189,080,640 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

