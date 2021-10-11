USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $33.19 billion and $2.91 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.47 or 0.06135015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,189,080,640 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

