Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.48

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 300.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

