VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head to Head Review

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71% Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.81 -$48.18 million $0.16 20.13 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.74 $5.71 million $0.14 28.14

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.