Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 572.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $343.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.