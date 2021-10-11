Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

