Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $241.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

