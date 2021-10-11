Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $29.43

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $27.87. Valneva shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 356 shares.

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

