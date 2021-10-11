Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $29.43

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $27.87. Valneva shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 356 shares.
VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
