VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 207.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.