VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.63

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 25335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

