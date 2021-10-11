VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.