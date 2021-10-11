Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $101,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.