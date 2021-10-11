Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,159. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $192.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

