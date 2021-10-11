Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. 4,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $96.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

