Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $143,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.