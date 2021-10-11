Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. 367,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

