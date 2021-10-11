Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 418,675 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 418,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $2,045,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 625,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

