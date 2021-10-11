Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of Citizens Financial Group worth $2,254,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.