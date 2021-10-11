Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,318 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.65% of The Cooper Companies worth $2,079,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

