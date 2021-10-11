Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,283,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.79% of Gartner worth $2,248,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $304.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

