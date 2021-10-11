Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

