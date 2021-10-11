Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $294.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

