Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. 9,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16.

