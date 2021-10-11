Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after buying an additional 246,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

