Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

