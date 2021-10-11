Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Lessened by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $67.56. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,713. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

