Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $150,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.59. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

