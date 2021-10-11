Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $146,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $236.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.10 and a 12-month high of $251.02.

