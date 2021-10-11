Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $249.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

