Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.76% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $109,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

