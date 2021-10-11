Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Lincoln National Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,290,000.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

