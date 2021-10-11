Vanguard Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 25,451 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,674 put options.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

