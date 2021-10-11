Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 652.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. 4,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

