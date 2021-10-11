Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

