Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,912. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $229.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.