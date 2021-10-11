Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s Largest Position

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.98. 270,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.